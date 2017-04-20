Paris shooting: Everything we know so far

A police officer has been killed and two others injured in a suspected terrorist shooting in the centre of Paris.

The attacker opened fire on a police car parked on the Champs-Elysees before he was also shot dead, the French Interior Ministry said.

Police have not given a possible motive for the attack but a terrorism investigation has been launched.

Here is what we know so far.

What happened?

Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded two others before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s tense presidential election.

What is the situation at the scene?

The world-famous avenue has been sealed off and nearby stations on the Paris Metro have been closed.

French police warned the public to stay away from the area and armed officers are at the scene.

They also asked people not to “spread any misinformation” that has not come from a “trusted source”.

Who was the attacker?

Paris authorities say police killed the gunman and that the attacker appeared to be alone.

French officials said the suspect in the attack was previously flagged as an extremist.

What has the reaction been?

President Francois Hollande has called an emergency meeting on Thursday evening. He said at a press conference that he is convinced the attack was a terrorist act.

France’s Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve paid tribute to the officer and tweeted that his thoughts are with the family.

Hommage au policier tué sur les Champs-Elysées ce soir, pensées à sa famille. Solidarité avec ses collègues blessés et leurs proches. — Bernard Cazeneuve (@BCazeneuve) April 20, 2017

US President Donald Trump, speaking at a press conference in Washington, said the incident “looks like another terrorist attack” and sent his condolences to France.

What about the tourists in the city?

Tourists have been warned to go back to their hotels and to let family and friends know that they are safe.