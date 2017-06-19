Paris attacker identified: French police had flagged suspect for extremism

Update 17:17pm: The attacker was a 31-year-old man from a Paris suburb who had been flagged for extremism, police officials said.

They identified the man as from the suburb of Argenteuil, and said he had an "S'' file, which means authorities had been aware of potential links to extremism.

The interior minister said the incident shows the threat is still very high in the country and justifies the state of emergency.

Mr Collomb said he will present a bill on Wednesday at a cabinet meeting to extend the state of emergency from July 15, its current expiration date, until November 1.

He said the current situation in France shows a new security law "is needed" and the measure would "maintain a high security level" beyond the end of the state of emergency.

France has been under a state of emergency since the November 2015 attacks by Islamic extremists in Paris.

A hooded police officer secure the area on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017.

Update 16:45pm: A driver who rammed a car carrying explosives into a police convoy on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris has died after the "attempted attack" on security forces, France's interior minister said.

Bomb squad officers are at the scene on the city's most famous avenue, which is popular with tourists.

Two police officials said that a handgun was found on the driver, who they said was badly burned after the vehicle exploded.

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the incident.

France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

Eric Favereau, a journalist for Liberation newspaper who was driving a scooter behind the gendarmes, said he saw a car blocking the convoy's path, then an implosion in the vehicle.

Mr Favereau wrote that the gendarmes smashed open the windows of the car while it was in flames and dragged out its occupant.

Other gendarmes used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

Rescue workers cover a body lying on the Champs Elyses in Paris, Monday, June 19, 2017. A driver rammed his car, partially seen at left behiong the police van, into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district Monday, prompting a fiery explosion, and was likely killed in the incident, authorities said. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation.

Earlier: The attacker on the Champs-Elysees in Paris is "most probably" dead and the bomb squad is on the scene, a French security official said.

Police had earlier warned people to avoid the neighbourhood, one of the French capital's most popular with tourists.

Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said the driver, whose car exploded as he tried to ram a police vehicle, is "most probably" dead.

Mr Brandet said bomb squads were still securing the scene. He said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.

Le silence entre le Rond Point des #ChampsElysees et Concorde est impressionnant. Circulation stoppée. Ambiance des mauvais jours.

— Louis M (@LeLdpe) June 19, 2017

#ChampsElysees : le conducteur âgé de 33 ans est fiché S, une Kalachnikov a été retrouvée dans sa voiture

The public are being advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear why the attacker, who has been arrested, drove into the police.

The French national gendarmerie service said no-one was hurt in the incident.

#ChampsElysees: fifth time in four months that security forces are targeted in attack in #france. Anti terror investigation now opened — Melissa Bell (@MelissaBellCNN) June 19, 2017

