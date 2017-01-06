Parents of beating victim received texts before Facebook LIVE video found

The parents of a teenager whose beating was broadcast live on Facebook received text messages while he was missing from someone claiming to be holding him captive, police have said.

The family reported the 18-year-old missing on Monday in Streamwood, a Chicago suburb.

The parents said they had not heard from their son since New Year's Eve, when he said he was going to stay over at a friend's house. His mother told police she feared her son had not taken medication for a mental health disorder.

Streamwood police said the parents later "began receiving text messages from persons claiming to be holding him captive".

While investigating the messages, officers discovered the Facebook video. Chicago police later reported the man had been located.

Police said the investigation is continuing and have not said who may have sent the messages.

Two men and two women accused over the beating are due to make their first court appearances.

Brittany Covington, Tesfaye Cooper and Jordan Hill, all aged 18, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington face hate crime, kidnapping and battery charges in connection with the attack.

All four suspects are black and the victim is white. Authorities said the hate crime charges resulted from the suspects' use of racial slurs and their references to the victim's mental disability.

Video of the incident was captured on a mobile phone by one of the alleged assailants and viewed by millions on social media.

The uproar over the beating has intensified the glare on Chicago after a year of violent crime and protests against mayor Rahm Emanuel and the police department.