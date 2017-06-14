Parents in favour of alternative diets convicted for death of malnourished baby

A Belgian court has convicted two parents for their part in the death of their infant, who succumbed to malnutrition and dehydration because they were firm believers in alternative diets.

The court gave both parents a suspended six-month sentence because they failed to take adequate action to take care of baby Lucas, who died with organs shrunk to half their size and without any fat surrounding them.

Judge Mieke Butstraen said the demise of seven-month-old Lucas was "the result of the systematic offer of food which was not suitable", because of which "his health was seriously impeded and he eventually died".

The case has caused a major uproar about the use of alternative medicine and the responsibility of parents in raising their children.

The parents could still appeal against the sentence.

AP