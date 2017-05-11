Parents have been tweeting answers from their children's exams before other kids sit them

Parents in England have been reprimanded online by the UK's Department for Education (DfE) for tweeting answers from their children's SATs exams.

Millions of primary school pupils are in the process of taking national curriculum tests, known as SATs, prompting officials to flood social media in a bid to clamp down on cheating.

The DfE's official Twitter account warned against publishing answers as some key-stage two students are still due to sit assessments.

It wrote: "Some children will be taking the KS2 tests next week using timetable variations. Please help us to keep the test content secure. Thank you."

The plea followed a series of interventions against disgruntled parents who had aired concerns about questions in their children's' tests.

Journalist Matt Thrower used Twitter to query whether a part of his daughter's maths paper was relevant to the subject, only to receive an official rebuttal.

My 11 yr old missed a #SATS2017 question today bc she didn't know M in Roman numerals = 1000. How is that useful info? How is it even maths? — Matt Thrower (@mattthr) May 10, 2017

The DfE told him: Hi, can you please remove the tweet referring to SATs? We're trying to maintain the confidentiality & integrity of ongoing tests."

But the father hit back: "Happy to, once you remove such absurd and pointless questions from your tests."

Happy to, once you remove such absurd and pointless questions from your tests https://t.co/Qk2BWcgbko — Matt Thrower (@mattthr) May 10, 2017

Another user complained that a word which had many spellings was too ambiguous to have formed part of his daughter's spelling test.

#SATs spelling test yesterday for my daughter. Spell 'coarse'. Teacher (very broad Irish accent) didn't specify what coarse/course. Lottery — Grab68 (@Grab68) May 10, 2017

When asked by the official account to remove details of the question, he responded: "No. I think #SATs are cruel and unnecessary and cause stress for children. Esp when you get situations like that yesterday. Totally unfair."