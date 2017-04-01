Paraguay's president fires minister and police chief after violent clashes

Paraguay's president has fired a minister and top police official after the killing of a young opposition party leader whose death came amid violent clashes sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election.

President Horacio Cartes said interior minister Tadeo Rojas and national police chief Crispulo Sotelo had been let go.

Rodrigo Quintana, 25, was killed at the headquarters of a liberal youth activist group, in a different location to the congress building in Asuncion where most of the violence took place.

Demonstrators set fires around the legislative building after the vote to allow Mr Cartes to run again in a country haunted by the 35-year rule of General Alfredo Stroessner.

Police use a water canon during clashes with protesters. Picture: AP Photo/Jorge Saenz
