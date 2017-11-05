'Paradise Papers' leak of 13 million files show offshore investments of the super-rich

A major international leak of more than 13 million files - known as the Paradise Papers - reveal how the super-rich invest vast amounts of money in offshore tax havens.

Some of the main findings are that Donald Trump's commerce secretary has ties to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and that the Queen of England has invested about $13m in private money offshore.

CEO of Oxfam Ireland Jim Clarken said the leak shows governments are losing billions through tax-scams around the globe.

He said: "The Paradise papers are yet another ugly insight into how the global tax system is being exploited by those who should be paying most. They reveal the staggering scale of the tax dodging scams and evasion tricks which are depriving governments of billions in income.

"The revelations in the Paradise Papers also expose our leaders’ feeble attempts to stop tax cheats. Following the Panama Papers expose, we heard tough talk from politicians but this has translated into weak reforms thanks to pressure from big business and the super-rich.

"We must remember that tax dodging impacts on everyone whether they live in richer nations or the developing world. It fuels poverty and inequality. When the super-rich and corporations dodge taxes it is ordinary people, who pay the price."

Oxfam Ireland is proposing several ways to stop the global tax dodging, including the establishment of a "blacklist" of countries that refuse to adhere to international taxation rules, where listed countries would face stiff penalties; setting up a publicly-available register of companies so we know who their real owners are and introducing a second round of tax reforms to build on the BEPS1 (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) process.

"This time it should work in favour of all countries, not just the wealthiest," Oxfam said.