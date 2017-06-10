Papers have their say on Theresa May's election blow

After a catastrophic election for Theresa May that left her premiership dangling by a thread, Britain's papers have given their verdict:

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street to travel to Buckingham Palace for an audience with Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

:: DAILY MAIL - TORIES TURN ON THERESA

"There is no hiding from the truth. This was a dreadful night for the Conservatives, Brexit and a future for this country that had looked remarkably bright."

:: DAILY MIRROR - COALITION OF CRACKPOTS

"Standing in Downing Street with the look of a rabbit caught in the headlights of an onrushing juggernaut, stunned Theresa May is a Conservative leader paralysed by her own catastrophic error."

:: DAILY TELEGRAPH - MAY FIGHTS TO REMAIN MP

"Her authority has been badly damaged, possibly fatally. For now, though, the Conservatives' responsibility is to steer the country through a mess of the Prime Minister's own making."

:: THE TIMES - MAY STARES INTO THE ABYSS

"The prime minister's decision to stay on is the right one in the short term, but it is untenable in the longer term. Her party needs a new leader."

:: THE GUARDIAN - FROM HUBRIS TO HUMILIATION

"Mrs May still doesn't get it. Her response to what was unquestionably an immense electoral rebuff and, in some ways, a defeat, was to behave yesterday as though nothing has changed."

:: THE SUN - SHE'S HAD HER CHIPS

"After the Tories' suicidal campaign, based on attacking its core voters over social care and winter fuel payments, how could the Prime Minister not summon the humility to say what needed to be said?"

:: DAILY EXPRESS - MAY CLINGS ON TO SAVE EU EXIT

"It is so important that Theresa May stays in Number 10. The upcoming negotiations need to go ahead and now is not the time for the turmoil of a Tory leadership contest."

:: FINANCIAL TIMES - MAY CLINGS TO POWER AS NEW FRONT OPENS IN BREXIT BATTLE

"It is time for all sides to consider the national interest rather than the party interest. Mrs May has an obligation to do so - or go."