Palestinian teenager accused of slapping Israeli troops held until trial
17/01/2018 - 22:18:00Back to World Home
An Israeli military court has denied bail for a 16-year-old Palestinian girl, ordering her to be held until her trial on charges that she slapped and pushed two Israeli soldiers.
The ruling in the high-profile case against Ahed Tamimi was denounced by rights activists and her father, who said Palestinians cannot expect justice in Israel’s military court system.
In the mid-December incident, captured on video, Tamimi is seen slapping the soldiers outside her West Bank home.
Her family said she was upset because a 15-year-old cousin had been seriously wounded by Israeli troops in stone-throwing clashes earlier that day.
Many Palestinians have embraced Tamimi as a symbol of resistance to Israel’s 50-year military occupation.
Senior Israeli politicians have called for prosecutors to be tough and make an example of the girl.
PA
Join the conversation - comment here