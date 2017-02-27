Palestinian president urges protection of two-state solution

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is urging the international community to protect the two-state solution as Israel expands settlement construction.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva today, Mr Abbas called on states that believe in two states "to come to the defence of that solution" and recognise the state of Palestine.

"This solution must be protected from any attempt to withdraw from it it or simply disregard it," he said.

He denounced the settlement activity and Israel's passage this month of a law meant to retroactively legalise thousands of West Bank settlement homes built unlawfully on private Palestinian land.

He said the law "legitimises the theft of occupied Palestinian lands".

Mr Abbas also cautioned against the transfer of any embassy to Jerusalem, a scenario raised by President Donald Trump.