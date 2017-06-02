Palestinian girl dies after stabbing Israeli soldier

A teenage Palestinian girl has died the day after being shot after she stabbed an Israeli soldier, her father said.

Okab Infeat said his 15-year-old daughter Nouf died on Friday.

Israel's military said the soldier was moderately wounded in the attack on Thursday near a settlement in the West Bank.

Since September 2015, Palestinian assailants have killed 42 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British student, mainly in stabbing, car ramming and shooting attacks.

During that same time, 247 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel has identified most of them as attackers.

Israel blames the violence on incitement by Palestinian political and religious leaders compounded on social media sites that glorify violence and encourage attacks.

Palestinians say it stems from anger over decades of Israeli rule in territory they claim for their state.

