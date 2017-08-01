Pakistan's parliament elects Abbasi as prime minister

Ruling party candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been elected as the prime minister of Pakistan, the speaker of the lower house of parliament said.

Mr Abbasi received 221 votes, while his closest rival Syed Naveed Qamar, from the opposition Pakistan People's Party, got 47 votes in the house of 342, Ayaz Sadiq said.

In his televised speech, he said Mr Abbasi "has been declared to be elected as the prime minister of Pakistan".

Politicians chanted slogans in favour of Mr Abbasi as Mr Sadiq announced the result.

Mr Abbasi will replace deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court on Friday for concealing his assets.

Mr Abbasi said he will follow in the footsteps of Mr Sharif.

In his first televised comments after being elected by the National Assembly as prime minister, Mr Abbasi said he could say with full confidence that Mr Sharif was not involved in corruption, as claimed by his political opponents.

Mr Abbasi said legal experts were also surprised by Friday's court decision to disqualify Mr Sharif.

In his emotional speech, he said Mr Sharif was victimised for putting Pakistan back on the path of progress and bringing in foreign investments worth billions of dollars to Pakistan.

Mr Abbasi said Mr Sharif was able to attract foreign investment because he was an honest person.