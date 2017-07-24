Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 22
The death toll in a suicide bombing in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore has risen to 22.
A suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck close to police guarding a demolition site at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Lahore, senior police officer Haider Ashraf said.
It was believed earlier that the bomb was in a car, but it discovered that the vehicle belonged to a police officer, among the eight officers killed.
Mr Ashraf said many of 35 wounded are policemen.
The outlawed militant group Tahrik-e-Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Lahore has faced scores of terror attacks in recent years. A suicide bombing earlier this year killed 16 police officers on a busy road, while another killed more than 70 people during Easter last year.
