Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 22

The death toll in a suicide bombing in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore has risen to 22.

A suicide bomber on a motorcycle struck close to police guarding a demolition site at a vegetable market on the outskirts of Lahore, senior police officer Haider Ashraf said.

It was believed earlier that the bomb was in a car, but it discovered that the vehicle belonged to a police officer, among the eight officers killed.

Mr Ashraf said many of 35 wounded are policemen.

The outlawed militant group Tahrik-e-Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lahore has faced scores of terror attacks in recent years. A suicide bombing earlier this year killed 16 police officers on a busy road, while another killed more than 70 people during Easter last year.