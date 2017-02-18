Pakistan shuts key border crossing following deadly shrine attack
A second key Chaman border crossing from Pakistan into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighbouring country.
The border closure in Pakistan's south-west Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan which killed 88 people.
The closure was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan said have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.
The so-called 'Islamic State' group said it was behind the shrine attack.
Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations which they said has left more than 100 terrorists dead.
