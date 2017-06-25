Pakistan oil tanker overturns and explodes, killing more than 120 people

An overturned oil tanker has burst into flames in Pakistan, killing more than 120 people who had rushed to the scene to gather leaking fuel, an official said.

Rizwan Naseer, head of Punjab province's rescue services, said 122 people were killed and 76 wounded, with many suffering serious burns.

The tanker flipped over on a national highway about 60 miles south west of Multan. It was driving from the southern port city of Karachi to Lahore, the Punjab provincial capital, when the driver lost control and crashed.

Local villagers ran towards the overturned tanker with jerry cans to take the leaking fuel, said Mr Naseer.

Police tried to cordon off the area but were overwhelmed by scores of villagers who pushed through to reach the truck.

Witnesses said about 30 motorcycles that had carried villagers to the accident site lay in charred ruins nearby. Eight other vehicles were destroyed, they added.

Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition, said Mr Naseer.

The disaster came on the eve of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

While Saudi Arabia and most other Muslim countries celebrated the holiday Sunday, Pakistanis will celebrate on Monday.

Residents were told of the leaking fuel over a loudspeaker on top of the local mosque, said Rana Mohammad Salim, deputy commissioner of Bahawalpur, near where the tanker overturned.

Mr Salim said some of the seriously injured have been moved to Multan. The dead included men, women and children, he said.

Imran Shah, a spokesman for the highway police, told a local TV channel that police moved quickly to redirect traffic but could not stop the scores of villagers who raced to collect the fuel.