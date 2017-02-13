Pakistan just banned public Valentine's Day celebrations

In news that will no doubt delight some last minute Valentine’s slackers, a Pakistani court has banned any celebration of Valentine’s Day in public.

Print and digital media have been told to “stop all Valentine’s promotions immediately”, according to Dawn, on the grounds that they’re against “Islamic traditions”.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) made the decision in response to a petition, but to some it’s not an issue Pakistan should be focusing on.

Don't worry, the courts are busy crushing real terror: Valentine's Day. #LahoreBlast — NadeemFarooqParacha (@NadeemfParacha) February 13, 2017

It makes things pretty awkward for anyone who has a birthday on the 14th and a liking for flowers.

If you are a woman, born on 14th Feb, living in #Pakistan. Do Not expect flowers. The government may arrest you for celebrating #Valentines — norb alm (@norbalm) February 13, 2017

Last Valentine’s Day Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain urged Pakistanis to refrain from celebrating, arguing that it “has no connection with our culture and it should be avoided”.

Plenty of stores and restaurants look to take advantage of Valentine’s Day in Pakistan just as they do in many other parts of the world, but the country’s largest student union has also advocated for a Haya day instead – which refers to celebrating the Islamic concept of modesty and self-respect.

The ban has come on the same day as a breakaway Taliban faction claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Lahore that reportedly killed at least 13 people, leaving many people exasperated.