Overpass collapses on to Italian motorway

An overpass has collapsed on to Italy's main Adriatic coast motorway, crushing a car and reportedly killing two people inside.

The overpass had been closed to traffic and was under construction when it collapsed on to the A14 motorway between Ancona and Loreto.

The ANSA news agency said two people were killed and two construction workers were slightly injured.

The A14 is the main north-south motorway along Italy's eastern coast at that part of the peninsula.

