Over 20 people injured after nightclub floor collapses in Tenerife

More than 20 people were injured on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a nightclub collapsed and sent revellers plunging into the basement.

Emergency services in the Canary Islands said that people fell "about one storey" into the basement early on this morning after a hole of approximately four square metres (43 sq ft) opened in the floor.

A total of 22 people were hurt and two suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.

Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists.

Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.