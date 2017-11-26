Over 20 people injured after nightclub floor collapses in Tenerife
26/11/2017 - 10:24:57Back to World Home
More than 20 people were injured on the island of Tenerife when the floor of a nightclub collapsed and sent revellers plunging into the basement.
Emergency services in the Canary Islands said that people fell "about one storey" into the basement early on this morning after a hole of approximately four square metres (43 sq ft) opened in the floor.
Roof collapse at Club in tenerife #tenerife pic.twitter.com/uBC9EcDpzY— Paul (@onthatB0MBSHELL) November 26, 2017
A total of 22 people were hurt and two suffered serious injuries including broken legs and ankles.
Known for its warm climate and beaches, Tenerife is a popular holiday destination for many European tourists.
Along with Spaniards, authorities say that the injured include two Frenchmen, a Belgian woman and a Romanian man.
Join the conversation - comment here