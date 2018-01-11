Outrage in US as woman filmed in gown and socks outside hospital after discharge

A Baltimore hospital is investigating how a disorientated woman who was filmed outside its facility wearing only a hospital gown and socks in freezing temperatures was discharged from the hospital.

The University of Maryland Medical System officials told independent.co.uk they were shocked and disappointed at the footage.

The woman was filmed by a local psychotherapist who said that she was clearly not capable of being discharged from the facility.

In the video, which has caused a social media storm, the woman is seen shuffling in the cold, grunting, and sobbing in apparent confusion with a wound on her forehead.

“They just left all of her stuff out here. This is disgusting that they would just leave here unattended on a bus stop, half naked,” Imamu Baraka says in the video.

In a statement provided to The Independent the media relations manager for the hospital said they shared the shock and disappointment of many who have viewed the video.

“This unfortunate event is not representative of our patient-centered mission. While there are many circumstances of this patient’s case that we cannot address publicly, in the end we clearly failed to fulfill our mission with this patient, no matter the circumstances of her case or the quality of the clinical care we provided in the hospital.

"We are taking this matter very seriously, conducting a thorough review, and are evaluating the appropriate response, including the possibility of personnel action.”