Outrage and sadness as Cecil the lion’s son is also killed by a trophy hunter

Two years ago Cecil the lion became a household name when he was killed by a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe. Sadly, his six-year-old son has met the same fate.

Xanda the lion reportedly died on July 7 just outside the Hwange National Park. He was fitted with an electronic tracking collar by a team from Oxford University, which the BBC says a professional hunter returned to authorities when reporting the death.

Andrew Loveridge led the team of scientists tracking Xanda. He told the Guardian: “Xanda was one of these gorgeous Kalahari lions, with a big mane, big body, beautiful condition – a very, very lovely animal.

“Personally, I think it is sad that anyone wants to shoot a lion, but there are people who will pay money to do that.”

So deeply saddened to hear that hunters have killed Cecil's 6 year-old son Xanda in Zmbabwe — craig hatkoff (@chatkoff) July 20, 2017

At six years old, Xanda was old enough to be legally hunted. He had several young cubs of his own.

Thirteen-year-old Cecil was an incredibly popular lion amongst tourists when he was shot by dentist Walter James Palmer in 2015, who received a huge backlash after the killing.

The BBC reported that Cecil was later beheaded and skinned, and Palmer allegedly paid $50,000 (£32,000) to hunt a lion in the game reserve.

Much like the reaction to Cecil’s death, the news of Xanda’s end has provoked a lot of sadness.

#CecilTheLion baby Xanda has been killed by a trophy hunter today. These humans have no conscious. 🦁💔#StopTrophyHunting #XandaTheLion — Sonam108 (@Sonam_108) July 20, 2017

RIP Xanda 🌸🦁🌸 — angel101🌸🐢🦍🌸 (@angel101xxx) July 20, 2017

stop hunting these beautiful creatures. #Xanda — Beth (@bethisloco) July 20, 2017

Not only this, but the news about Xanda has got some people feeling incredibly angry, and wanting to put an end to hunting.

2 years after the horrible death of Cecil the lion his son Xanda has fallen prey to hunters.

If anything enrages me, it is this. — AJ (@OkkiPepernoot) July 20, 2017

The canned hunting industry needs shutting down. It's not even a real hunt. #Xanda — Andy Forbes (@Forbesy602) July 20, 2017

Someone tell me what "pleasure" do people get from killing any animal living in it's own habitat ? don't get it #Xanda he was only 6 — janeausten123 (@janeausten123) July 20, 2017

Loveridge says that Xanda’s death won’t have an effect on the wider lion population.