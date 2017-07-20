Outrage and sadness as Cecil the lion’s son is also killed by a trophy hunter

Two years ago Cecil the lion became a household name when he was killed by a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe. Sadly, his six-year-old son has met the same fate.

Xanda the lion reportedly died on July 7 just outside the Hwange National Park. He was fitted with an electronic tracking collar by a team from Oxford University, which the BBC says a professional hunter returned to authorities when reporting the death.

Andrew Loveridge led the team of scientists tracking Xanda. He told the Guardian: “Xanda was one of these gorgeous Kalahari lions, with a big mane, big body, beautiful condition – a very, very lovely animal.

“Personally, I think it is sad that anyone wants to shoot a lion, but there are people who will pay money to do that.”

At six years old, Xanda was old enough to be legally hunted. He had several young cubs of his own.

Thirteen-year-old Cecil was an incredibly popular lion amongst tourists when he was shot by dentist Walter James Palmer in 2015, who received a huge backlash after the killing.

The BBC reported that Cecil was later beheaded and skinned, and Palmer allegedly paid $50,000 (£32,000) to hunt a lion in the game reserve.

Much like the reaction to Cecil’s death, the news of Xanda’s end has provoked a lot of sadness.

Not only this, but the news about Xanda has got some people feeling incredibly angry, and wanting to put an end to hunting.

Loveridge says that Xanda’s death won’t have an effect on the wider lion population.
