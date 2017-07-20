Outrage and sadness as Cecil the lion’s son is also killed by a trophy hunter
Two years ago Cecil the lion became a household name when he was killed by a trophy hunter in Zimbabwe. Sadly, his six-year-old son has met the same fate.
Xanda the lion reportedly died on July 7 just outside the Hwange National Park. He was fitted with an electronic tracking collar by a team from Oxford University, which the BBC says a professional hunter returned to authorities when reporting the death.
Andrew Loveridge led the team of scientists tracking Xanda. He told the Guardian: “Xanda was one of these gorgeous Kalahari lions, with a big mane, big body, beautiful condition – a very, very lovely animal.
“Personally, I think it is sad that anyone wants to shoot a lion, but there are people who will pay money to do that.”
So deeply saddened to hear that hunters have killed Cecil's 6 year-old son Xanda in Zmbabwe— craig hatkoff (@chatkoff) July 20, 2017
At six years old, Xanda was old enough to be legally hunted. He had several young cubs of his own.
Thirteen-year-old Cecil was an incredibly popular lion amongst tourists when he was shot by dentist Walter James Palmer in 2015, who received a huge backlash after the killing.
The BBC reported that Cecil was later beheaded and skinned, and Palmer allegedly paid $50,000 (£32,000) to hunt a lion in the game reserve.
Much like the reaction to Cecil’s death, the news of Xanda’s end has provoked a lot of sadness.
#CecilTheLion baby Xanda has been killed by a trophy hunter today. These humans have no conscious. 🦁💔#StopTrophyHunting #XandaTheLion— Sonam108 (@Sonam_108) July 20, 2017
RIP Xanda 🌸🦁🌸— angel101🌸🐢🦍🌸 (@angel101xxx) July 20, 2017
stop hunting these beautiful creatures. #Xanda— Beth (@bethisloco) July 20, 2017
Not only this, but the news about Xanda has got some people feeling incredibly angry, and wanting to put an end to hunting.
2 years after the horrible death of Cecil the lion his son Xanda has fallen prey to hunters.— AJ (@OkkiPepernoot) July 20, 2017
If anything enrages me, it is this.
The canned hunting industry needs shutting down. It's not even a real hunt. #Xanda— Andy Forbes (@Forbesy602) July 20, 2017
Someone tell me what "pleasure" do people get from killing any animal living in it's own habitat ? don't get it #Xanda he was only 6— janeausten123 (@janeausten123) July 20, 2017
Loveridge says that Xanda’s death won’t have an effect on the wider lion population.
