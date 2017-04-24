Outback police put break on 800-mile west drive by boy, 12

Police in Australia's Outback have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was almost a third of his way towards driving solo across the country.

The boy had driven more than 800 miles from his home in Kendall on the east coast when he was stopped by traffic police on Saturday on the Barrier Highway near the remote mining town of Broken Hill.

Police said he was pulled over because a bumper bar was dragging along the ground.

The boy was driving to the west coast city of Perth, more than 2,500 miles from Kendall.

Police have not said why he wanted to drive to Perth, whether he would be charged or whether he had refuelled during his journey.

AP