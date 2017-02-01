Orangutans at a Dutch zoo are getting their own version of Tinder

A zoo is developing a touch screen tablet that a female orangutan will be able to use to choose a new mate.

Biologists at Apenheul primate park in Apeldoorn are building a Tinder-like app that will let her indicate a preference from potential males on the worldwide ape breeding programme.

It’s hoped this will save the time and costs often wasted when females aren’t interested in males brought in from other zoos.

The research is on hold because the apes broke their tablets (Brian Lawless/PA)

Samboja, an 11-year-old female, will be able to approve a mate from his picture before meeting him.

Orangutans are one of our closest ape relatives, and some in captivity have even been caught mimicking human voices.

Leiden University is working with the zoo on its Tinder For Orangutans project, which will run for four years to help Samboja successfully reproduce.

Hey @LAZoo... we would like to formally invite you and Bornean to our office for an orangutan focus group 🙌 https://t.co/4GiJkxxdIC — Tinder (@Tinder) January 31, 2017

Thomas Bionda, a biologist at the zoo, told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “Usually, smell plays an important role too. But with the orangutans, it will be what you see is what you get.”

Their main problem at the moment is building a tablet strong enough to withstand an orangutan’s prodding.

A steel-reinforced frame did well in tests with two other orangutans, but didn’t survive an encounter with Samboja herself.

The project is currently on hold because of the broken tablet, but Samboja should get to start swiping soon.