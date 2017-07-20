One-year-old Zuhoor had her fingers amputated after she was injured in an air strike in Yemen

The civil war in Yemen has been raging since 2015 and has claimed the lives of thousands of people of all ages.

One-year-old Zuhoor was a victim of an air strike ordered by the country’s Saudi-led coalition, in which her grandmother was also killed.

She lost the fingers on her right hand to amputation after they were damaged by the wreckage.

A further five women were killed by the strike, which hit a funeral for one of Zuhoor’s relatives.

The infant survived after she was trapped in a small space under the debris, which shielded her, but her hand was left permanently damaged by the rubble.

More than 4,000 children have been killed in the conflict, out of a total of more than 7,600 deaths.

Twenty-three attacks in 2016 by the Saudi-led coalition involved the killing or maiming of children, and bombing of schools and hospitals, charity Save the Children said.

Ahead of the UN publishing its annual Children in Armed Conflict report, the charity is calling for the coalition to be added to the list of groups committing “grave violations”.

The war is being fought between the coalition, which backs President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, and Houthi rebels.