One teenager dies every 20 minutes from pregnancy worldwide

Nearly 30,000 teenage girls around the world are dying as a result of pregnancy or childbirth.

That is the equivalent of one every 20 minutes.

The charity 'Save the Children' wants better access to family-planning services to help prevent the problem.

Kirsty McNeill from the charity has said that modern contraception helps to save lives.

"There are a number of often cultural issues and social taboos in countries.

There is really nothing controversial about girls and women getting to choose if and when they become pregnant, who with and how many children they have but access to modern contraception really does save lives," she said.

Meanwhile, Ireland had the highest birth rate in the EU and the joint lowest death rate in 2016.

The new figures also revealed that Ireland had the fourth highest population rise within the EU in 2016.

This meant Ireland had a total population rise of just over 50,000 in 2016 bringing the population to 4,774,800 on January 1, 2017.