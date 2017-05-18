One person dead after 'out-of-control' car mounts footpath in New York's Times Square

An 'out-of-control' car has mounted a pavement in New York's Times Square.

New York Fire Department have confirmed one person has died and 12 people have been injured in the incident.

NYPD have said they are not treating the incident as terrorism.

Videos have emerged of the driver being taken into custody.

President Donald Trump "has been made aware of the situation".

Images from the scene show a red vehicle, emitting smoke, resting on two wheels.

The car, which has a smashed windscreen, appears to be propped on bollards lining the pavement.

An NYPD spokesman the driver of the car was in custody and is being tested for alcohol.

The incident in Times Square. Pic via the Facebook post of Joshua Ray Garcia.

A video has emerged of a man been taken into custody from the scene by a number of police officers.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said that the incident was not thought to be terror-related at this time.

However one of the injured has said the driver's actions appeared to have been "intentional"

Sky's diplomatic editor Dominic Waghorn has said the saloon car was driven at enough speed to end up propped up, diagonally, against a bollard.

PrisonPlanet: Video of suspect in Times Square incident being arrested. pic.twitter.com/q8DtSJ99XA — 💯Deplorable MrsK (@MrsESK) May 18, 2017

#FDNY is on scene at 45 St/ Broadway motor vehicle accident. We have reports of pedestrians struck — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017