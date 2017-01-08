One person being held hostage by gunman at bookmakers in UK
In the UK, armed police are surrounding a bookmakers in Tyne and Wear where it's reported one person has been taken hostage by a gunman.
Residents have posted images on social media of the betting shop windows being blanked out with newspapers.
At least four police cars have surrounded the building in Jarrow.
It's believed to be a failed robbery.
Breaking: Ongoing hostage situation in Jarrowhttps://t.co/B95cWwzYz8 pic.twitter.com/tTTGddJP7R https://t.co/h9KMkm1HCC— NE News (@NewsandEventsNE) January 8, 2017
Breaking News: Hostage situation at Coral Bookmakers Jarrowhttps://t.co/8EIEuo8GRb— Anaglogs Daughter (@AnaglogsDaughtr) January 8, 2017
