One of the tallest waterfalls in Europe is starting to ice over and it's all kinds of beautiful

This is Italy’s Marmore waterfall, one of the tallest in Europe.

And this is the Marmore waterfall as it freezes…spot the long icicles hanging underneath the falls and along the sides.

The way the ice is forming beautiful patterns as the water cascades down is pretty mesmerising, huh?

Fun fact of the day: the 165-metre (541ft) high Marmore waterfall, in the Umbria region of Italy, was built by the Romans trying to channel stagnant local water. Now it’s used to power a hydroelectric plant. Nifty.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, temperatures have currently dropped to a very chilly minus 5C (23F) in the area.

Don’t mind us; we’re just busy making note of yet another place in Italy we want to visit. With lots of layers on, obvs.