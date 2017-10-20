One killed, several injured, after knife rampage in Polish shopping centre

One person has died and seven others were hurt after a man attacked people with a knife at a shopping mall in south-eastern Poland.

A 27-year-old Polish resident of the city of Stalowa Wola has been detained following the incident.

Police officer Anna Klee was quoted by the PAP news agency as saying the weapon was a knife, and that a 50-year-old woman had died in hospital.

"He was attacking people from behind, hitting them with the knife," Ms Klee said.