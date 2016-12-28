One killed after elephants go on rampage in Nepal village

A herd of elephants have entered a village in south-west Nepal, killing one person and wounding two others.

Government official Dilli Ram Acharya said the elephants went into Praseni village at dawn, when there was not much light and poor visibility due to winter fog.

Mr Acharya said the villagers did not see the elephants coming and did not have a chance to run.

Security forces were sent to the area to chase the elephants back to the forest. The injured people were taken to a nearby town for treatment.

The village is close to Bardia National Park, home to many elephants, but it is rare for people to be killed by the animals.

The park is protected by government soldiers and is home to endangered tigers, one-horned rhinos and many other animals.

File photo.

AP