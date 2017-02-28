One dead, several injured in two explosions at Serbian military facility

At least one person has been killed and 25 have been injured after two explosions occurred at a military facility in central Serbia, the defence ministry said.

Three people are missing after the blasts at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Belgrade, which stores mines and other ammunition.

Local media said a roof caved in, possibly trapping some people inside.

Firefighting teams are at the scene.

Local hospital officials said most of the victims suffered severe burns.

