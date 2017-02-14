One dead, several injured after two trains crash in Luxembourg
A freight train and a passenger train have collided in Luxembourg, leaving one person dead and at least four injured.
Police said the crash in southern Bettembourg left several people stuck in a badly mangled passenger carriage.
One person died and at least two were taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Police said the cause of the crash is unclear. Images from the scene showed several carriages derailed.
High-speed rail traffic to France was suspended for at least 48 hours.
