One dead, several injured after two trains crash in Luxembourg

A freight train and a passenger train have collided in Luxembourg, leaving one person dead and at least four injured.

Police said the crash in southern Bettembourg left several people stuck in a badly mangled passenger carriage.

One person died and at least two were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the cause of the crash is unclear. Images from the scene showed several carriages derailed.

High-speed rail traffic to France was suspended for at least 48 hours.