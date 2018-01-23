One dead, many injured in Kentucky high school shooting

One person has died and many others have been injured in a high school shooting in southwest Kentucky.

The suspect is understood to be in custody after reports of a shooting in Marshall County High School.

KEYWORDS: Shooting, Kentucky

 

