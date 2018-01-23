One dead, many injured in Kentucky high school shooting

One person has died and many others have been injured in a high school shooting in southwest Kentucky.

The suspect is understood to be in custody after reports of a shooting in Marshall County High School.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

More to follow.

- Digital Desk