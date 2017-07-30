One dead as gunman opens fire in German nightclub
30/07/2017 - 09:08:58Back to World Home
Police said the shooting in Konstanz, in Baden-Wurttemberg state, also left three people seriously injured.
The dpa news agency said one person was killed by the gunman when he opened fire.
The gunman then fled, was shot by police and died later in hospital.
A police officer was also injured in the exchange of gunfire.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police added.
Join the conversation - comment here