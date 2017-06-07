One dead, 12 injured after attacks on Iran's parliament and Khomeini shrine

A security guard has been killed and 12 other people injured in twin attacks on Iran's parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Officials said the gun attack on the parliament building in the capital, Tehran, was still under way.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attacks or if they were co-ordinated.

Iran's state TV said a security guard was killed and four other people injured in the attack on the shrine.

It said one of the assailants was killed by security guards and that a woman had been arrested.

The body of a terrorist, at background left, lies on the ground while police control the scene at the shine of late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini

It described the attackers as "terrorists" and said one carried out a suicide bombing, without providing further details.

State TV later said four attackers were involved in the parliament attack, and that eight people were wounded.

The semi-official ISNA news agency said all entrance and exit gates at parliament were closed and that politicians and reporters had been ordered to stay inside the chamber.