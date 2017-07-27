One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested in US

A man in the US has been accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black hooded top and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.

Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening, Maine State Police told WCSH-TV.

He was released after posting US$200 bail.

Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods, police said.

He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro.

Berry was intoxicated but co-operative, police added.

He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.