One-armed, machete-wielding clown arrested in US
A man in the US has been accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black hooded top and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to where his arm had been amputated.
Corey Berry, 31, of Hollis, was arrested and charged with criminal threatening, Maine State Police told WCSH-TV.
He was released after posting US$200 bail.
Berry was first spotted in Hollis but then fled into the woods, police said.
He was taken into custody after re-emerging in Waterboro.
Berry was intoxicated but co-operative, police added.
He told officers that he was copying previous clown sightings as a prank.
A creepy clown carrying a machete has residents in Hollis and Waterboro ME spooked. Police say suspect said he was trying to pull a prank. pic.twitter.com/HzlkrE4Moj— Danielle Waugh (@DWaughNBCBoston) July 26, 2017
