Oman to take 10 Guantanamo Bay inmates at Barack Obama's request

Oman says it has accepted 10 inmates from the US prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of Barack Obama leaving office.

The Foreign Ministry made the announcement on Monday, saying it accepted the prisoners at the US president's request.

It did not name the prisoners.

Days earlier, authorities said 19 of the remaining 55 prisoners at the US military base in Cuba were cleared for release and could be freed in the final days of Mr Obama's presidency.

It was part of an effort by Mr Obama to shrink the prison since he could not close it.

President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign that he not only wants to keep Guantanamo open but "load it up with some bad dudes".