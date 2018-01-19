Olympic champion Jordyn Wieber tells court she was sexually assaulted by sports doctor

Another Olympic gold medallist has come forward to say that she was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who worked at USA Gymnastics.

Gymnast Jordyn Wieber gave a victim impact statement in court in Lansing, Michigan, on the fourth day of a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.

Dr. Larry Nassar in court for a plea hearing last November. Photo: AP/Paul Sancya

Ms Wieber, 22, who won gold in the team event in the London 2012 Olympics, grew up in the Lansing area and said she first encountered Nassar when she was eight.

She criticised USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee, saying: "I was not protected, and neither were my teammates."

The 54-year-old Nassar faces a minimum sentence of 25 to 40 years in prison for molesting girls at Michigan State University and his home.

He was also a team doctor at USA Gymnastics. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for child pornography offences.

- PA