Olive oil ingredient could help stop cancer from developing in the brain, study suggests

It appears an ingredient found in olive oil might help stop cancer from developing in the brain, if this latest scientific report is anything to go by.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found that oleic acid – a primary ingredient in the oil – stimulates the production of molecules that stops cancer-causing proteins from forming in the brain.

The scientists say it is too soon to say whether olive oil consumption can prevent brain cancer, but say their findings “point towards possible therapies based on the oil to prevent brain cancer from occurring”.

(Hiphoto/Getty Images)

Lead researcher Dr Gracjan Michlewski said: “While we cannot yet say that olive oil in the diet helps prevent brain cancer, our findings do suggest that oleic acid can support the production of tumour-suppressing molecules in cells grown in the lab.

“Further studies could help determine the role that olive oil might have in brain health.”

Scientists looked at how oleic acid interacted with a cell molecule active in the brain called miR-7 – which is known to suppress tumours.

Oil GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY Discover & Share this Oil GIF with everyone you know. GIPHY is how you search, share, discover, and create GIFs.

After conducting tests on human cell extracts, they found that the nutrient prevented a cell protein, known as MSI2, from stopping production of miR-7.

They concluded that oleic acid supports the production of miR-7, which in turn, prevents tumours from forming in the brain.

The study is published in the Journal of Molecular Biology.