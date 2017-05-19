'Okay, so here I am everyone!' Chelsea Manning posts first photo after release from prison

Chelsea Manning has posted a new photo of herself, after being freed from a Kansas military prison and a 35-year sentence for leaking classified materials.

The transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning took to Twitter and Instagram, posting a portrait photograph of her with short-cropped hair, bright red lipstick and a dark outfit.

The 29-year-old Oklahoma native included the caption, “Okay, so here I am everyone!!”

Manning was released early Wednesday from confinement at Kansas’ Fort Leavenworth, after having served seven years behind bars for giving classified materials to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.

Manning and her attorneys have refused to divulge her post-prison whereabouts or immediate plans.

In an earlier post, she wrote “First steps of freedom!!” alongside a photograph of her feet.

She also took to social media to share a photo of her first pizza and toasted to a “new beginning”.

Hours after being released, Manning said: “I’m figuring things out right now – which is exciting, awkward, fun, and all new for me.

“I am looking forward to so much! Whatever is ahead of me is far more important than the past.”