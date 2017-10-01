OJ Simpson will have to comply with specific rules after being freed from prison on parole

Update 5.53pm: Now that OJ Simpson is out of prison on parole, he will have to comply with specific rules.

The conditions apply no matter where Simpson ends up living and the state he ends up choosing will set rules that he must follow to avoid the risk of being returned to prison under the authority of an agreement administered by the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision.

Simpson could be on parole until September 29 2022, according to Nevada state prison records.

O.J. Simpson signs documents at the Lovelock Correctional Center, Saturday, September 30.

That five-year period could be reduced if Simpson collects maximum credits for good behaviour, pays fees and fines on time and shows "diligence in labour or study", according to Nevada state law.

The Nevada Board of Parole has established the following conditions for Simpson:

Movements

He is prohibited from leaving Nevada and changing his residence without getting permission first from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

Monthly reporting

He is required to submit a written report every month about his activities to officials on a form supplied by the parole and probation agency.

Prohibited associations

He cannot associate with convicted criminals, people who engage in criminal activity. His parole officer can prohibit him from associating with anyone else.

Weapons

He cannot possess, have access to or have under his control any kind of weapon unless the weapon is needed for employment and has been approved by the parole and probation division or someone approved by the division.

Drugs

He cannot use, buy or possess illegal drugs or prescription drugs unless the prescription drugs are prescribed by a licensed medical professional. Use of marijuana is banned even if it is legal to use marijuana recreationally in the state where Simpson is living.

Alcohol

He is allowed to consume alcoholic beverages "but not to excess". A test result of .08 blood-alcohol percent or higher (the legal limit for driving in Nevada) is proof of drinking to excess.

Testing

He is required to submit a blood or breath test for drugs and or alcohol any time the parole and probation division demands it.

Earlier: OJ Simpson, the former American football player and Hollywood star, has been released from a Nevada prison after serving nine years for armed robbery.

Unlike when he walked free after his murder trial in 1995, Simpson faces parole supervision for another five years.

Nevada state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast said he was released early on Sunday.

The 70-year-old told the parole board that he wanted to live in Florida but the Florida Department of Corrections said officials had not received a transfer request or required documents.

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room robbery of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Ms Keast said that Simpson was released at 12.08am local time from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.

She said she did not know who met Simpson upon his release and did not know where Simpson was immediately heading in his first hours of freedom.

She said the dead-of-night release from the prison located about 90 miles east of Reno, Nevada, was conducted to avoid media attention.

"We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident," Ms Keast added.

Simpson is looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a steak and some seafood and moving back to Florida, his lawyer said recently.

Simpson also plans to get an iPhone and get reacquainted with technology that was in its infancy when he was sent to prison in 2008

.

But Florida's attorney general Pam Bondi said: "The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal."

Close friend Tom Scotto, who lives in Naples, Florida, has offered to have Simpson live at his house. Simpson lost his home near Miami to foreclosure in 2012.

Two of Simpson's children, Justin and Sydney, also live in Florida.

He could live at least temporarily in Las Vegas, where a friend let Simpson use his home for five weeks during his robbery trial.

His five years of parole supervision could be reduced with credits for good behaviour.

Simpson told parole officials that leading a group of men into a 2007 armed confrontation was an error in judgment he would not repeat.

He told the parole board that he led a "conflict-free life," an assertion that angered many who believe he got away with killing his ex-wife and friend in 1994.

Simpson was once an electrifying running back dubbed Juice who won the Heisman Trophy as the nation's best college football player for USC in 1968 and became one of the NFL's all-time greats with the Buffalo Bills.

Handsome and charming, he also provided commentary on Monday Night Football, became the face of Hertz rental-car commercials and built a movie career with roles in the Naked Gun comedies and other films.

Simpson fell from grace when he was arrested over the murders, coming after the famous Ford Bronco chase on California freeways. His subsequent trial became a live-TV sensation that fascinated viewers with its testimony about a bloody glove that did not fit and unleashed furious debate over race, police and celebrity justice.

A jury swiftly acquitted him, but two years later, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the killings and ordered to pay 33.5 million dollars to survivors, including his children and Goldman's family.