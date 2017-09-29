OJ Simpson to enjoy 'simple pleasures' when he is released from prison

OJ Simpson is expected to be released from prison "a few days" after Sunday, his lawyer said, and is looking forward to eating his favourite food.

The ex-American football star and former Hollywood actor becomes eligible for release on Sunday under the terms of a decision reached by a panel in the US state of Nevada in July.

Malcolm LaVergne told ABC's Good Morning America that Simpson was "making arrangements" for his release but nothing has been finalised.

Simpson is being released after spending nine years behind bars in a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping case.

Mr LaVergne said Simpson wants to see his family and enjoy "the very simple pleasures" of life, including eating seafood and steak and getting a new iPhone.

Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

He was later found liable for their deaths in a civil court.

AP