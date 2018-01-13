Officials in Hawaii mistakenly warn of incoming missile

Emergency management officials say a push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii today was a mistake.

The emergency alert sent to mobile phones said in all caps: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill."

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Repoza said it was a false alarm.

He says the agency is trying to determine what happened.

File photo.

The alert stirred panic for residents on the island and across social media.

- AP and Digital desk
