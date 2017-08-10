Officials confirm Kenyan election was targeted by hackers

The Kenyan election commission's database was unsuccessfully targeted by a hacking attempt, a top electoral official has said.

The comments by commission chairman Wafula Chebukati came after allegations by opposition leader Raila Odinga that hackers infiltrated the database and manipulated results in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta following Tuesday's vote.

Mr Chebukati said "hacking was attempted but did not succeed" and that the tallying of final results is continuing.

Mr Kenyatta holds a strong lead with votes from 97.6% of polling stations counted.

Clashes between police and opposition supporters have erupted in several areas following Mr Odinga's allegations on Wednesday.

At least three people have been shot and killed.