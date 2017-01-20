Obama left a note for Trump in the Oval Office and everyone made the same joke

It’s traditional for the outgoing president to leave the president-elect a letter in a drawer of the Oval Office.

Cameras spotted Obama leaving the famous note just before he left the White House for the last time, and we can’t help wondering what it said.

President Obama leaves a letter in the Oval Office and walks out for the last time as president. https://t.co/2moHOZGD4d pic.twitter.com/kQLOwcuLsi — ABC News (@ABC) January 20, 2017

People started suggesting Obama should have left his birth certificate.

Obama's letter to Trump should be a copy of his birth certificate stapled to an autographed picture of Alec Baldwin — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 20, 2017

How funny would it be if Obama's letter to Trump in the resolution desk was just a copy of his birth certificate — DukeForumTom (@DukeForum) January 20, 2017

In fact, that was all anyone was saying.

Kind of hoping Obama just leaves a copy of his birth certificate in the desk drawer for Trump — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2017

If Obama hasn't left his birth certificate he's missed a huge opportunity there. #TrumpInauguration https://t.co/onWTSiDXLo — Joe. (@Joe_McIntyre) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump started kicking up a fuss about Obama’s country of origin back in 2011, as part of his first serious foray into American politics.

Attention all hackers: You are hacking everything else so please hack Obama's college records (destroyed?) and check "place of birth" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2014

He demanded to see Obama’s birth certificate, and tweeted his ‘birther’ conspiracy theory multiple times, before finally agreeing last year that the 44th president was born in the US.

He then promptly blamed Hilary Clinton for starting the rumour.

Obama took the opportunity to rinse Trump for it at the 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner, by showing his ‘birth video’ – the opening of the movie The Lion King.