Obama left a note for Trump in the Oval Office and everyone made the same joke

It’s traditional for the outgoing president to leave the president-elect a letter in a drawer of the Oval Office.

Cameras spotted Obama leaving the famous note just before he left the White House for the last time, and we can’t help wondering what it said.

People started suggesting Obama should have left his birth certificate.

In fact, that was all anyone was saying.

Donald Trump started kicking up a fuss about Obama’s country of origin back in 2011, as part of his first serious foray into American politics.

He demanded to see Obama’s birth certificate, and tweeted his ‘birther’ conspiracy theory multiple times, before finally agreeing last year that the 44th president was born in the US.

He then promptly blamed Hilary Clinton for starting the rumour.

Obama took the opportunity to rinse Trump for it at the 2011 Correspondents’ Dinner, by showing his ‘birth video’ – the opening of the movie The Lion King.
KEYWORDS: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Inauguration, The Lion King, United States, White House

 

