Obama calls Trump's decision to scrap protections for immigrants 'wrong' and 'cruel'

Barack Obama has hit out at Donald Trump's decision to end protections for illegal immigrants brought into the US as children.

The DACA scheme prevented so-called 'Dreamers' from being deported.

Mr Obama's calling the move 'wrong' and 'cruel'.

The former president says scrapping it is 'self-defeating'.

He released the statement in a Facebook post:





Politicians from President Trump's Republican party are also criticising the decision.

But President Trump says he has sympathy for the almost 800 thousand affected young people.

"I have a love for these people and hopefully now Congress will be able to help them properly," said Mr Trump.

After speaking to people in Congress, they want to do something and they want to do it right and really we have no choice, we have to be able to do something," he added.