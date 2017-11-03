NY police say they have a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein

New York Police says it’s received a "credible" rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

The force is now gathering evidence to build a criminal case .

BREAKING: NYC police say they have a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, are gathering evidence for possible arrest. — AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) November 3, 2017

Detectives have interviewed actress Paz de la Huerta, who’s accused the film producer of raping her twice in her apartment in 2010.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce has told reporters that if it was a recent allegation they would "go right away and make the arrest".