'Not the America I recognise': Journalist shares her story about how the US welcomed her family as a refugee many years ago

As President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposes a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations, one journalist took to Twitter to share her story.

In 19 poignant tweets, New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi spoke about moving to the US as a child from Romania and finding people very welcoming and how things have changed, using the hahtag #IAmARefugee:

1. Last night, I found myself in tears at the news. I do not recognize the America that welcomed my family so many years ago. #IAmARefugee — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

2. I usually use my Twitter feed to talk about ISIS. Today, I'd like to share my own story, as a metaphor for what is unique about America. — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

3. I was born in Communist Romania. When I was 5 in 1979, my mom grandmother & I boarded a train to Germany & were awarded refugee status — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

4. We moved to Switzerland where I lived until I was 10, the year America granted our immigration request. https://t.co/vIAc7TcQ4t — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

5. What I rarely speak about is the humiliation my family faced living in Switzerland as immigrants from a poor country in Eastern Europe — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

6. I'm sharing this now because I want to contrast how we were treated in Switzerland with how we were welcomed in America — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

7. That experience to me encapsulates what is truly unique, truly exceptional and truly good about this country, which is now in peril — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

8. My parents are doctors (mom is a dentist, dad is a pediatrician) & yet in Switzerland, I heard them reduced to "Ces putains de Roumains" — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

9. That translates to: "Those f......g Romanians." It's a phrase I heard hurled at my mom by a waiter in a Swiss cafe & by a train conductor — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

10. I understood that being Romanian was something to be ashamed of in Switzerland & I leaned French fluently so that I could pass for Swiss — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

11. But the label - "Romanian" and "refugee" - followed me to school. Before starting the school year, my mom bought me a pencil case — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

12. All the kids had fancy pencil cases My mom splurged to get me a really nice once with an eraser and ruler inside. It looked like this: pic.twitter.com/0Mq4RmzKrQ — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

13. She put it up on a shelf next to the blackboard and when I asked why I couldn't have it, she said that I must have stolen it. — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

14. My dad considered changing his name when he opened his pediatric practice, after ppl advised he'd lose business if name sounded Romanian — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

15. Everything changed for me the day we moved to California as (legal) immigrants. I will never forget my 1st day at the Oak Grove School — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

16. The other students asked me where I was from? In Switzerland, I had learned to hide my origin. So with trepidation, I said "Romania." — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

17. The kids who had asked me got excited, said how cool it was, and asked me to teach them words in Romanian. — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017

18. In my life, I've lived in Romania, Switzerland, England, India, Senegal & America. I can say with confidence that America is unique — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) January 28, 2017