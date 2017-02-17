North Korea 'will reject Kim Jong Nam post-mortem results'

North Korea will "categorically reject" the results of a post-mortem on Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the country's ruler, its ambassador in Malaysia said.

He died this week at an airport in Kuala Lumpur and the case is snowballing into a diplomatic crisis.

North Korean ambassador Kang Chol told reporters gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur on Friday night that Malaysia conducted the post-mortem "unilaterally" and prevented North Korean representatives from attending.

He said North Korea "will categorically reject" the results and said the move disregarded "elementary international laws and consular laws".

The case has unleashed a rash of speculation that Kim Jong Nam was killed on the orders of his half-brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.