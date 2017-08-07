North Korea vows harsh retaliation over fresh UN sanctions

North Korea said it will launch "thousands-fold" revenge against the United States over the adoption of tough UN sanctions imposed after its intercontinental ballistic launches.

The country's statement issued on Monday came two days after the UN Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions to punish the North including a ban on coal and other exports worth over one billion US dollars.

The statement says the sanctions were caused by a "heinous US plot to isolate and stifle" North Korea.

It says the UN sanctions will never force the country to negotiate over its nuclear programme or to give up its nuclear drive.

It also says the country will take "action of justice" but did not elaborate.

The statement was carried by state media.

