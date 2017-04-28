North Korea test fire 'unidentified missile': reports

North Korea has test-fired a missile from the western part of its country, according to South Korea's joint chiefs of staff.

There were no other immediate details, including what type of missile was used.

North Korea routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite United Nations prohibitions, as part of its push to develop a long-range ballistic missile capable of hitting US shores.

While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer range North Korean ballistic test.

The launch comes at a point of particularly high tension. US president Donald Trump has taken a hard line with Pyongyang and sent a US aircraft supercarrier to Korean waters.

More as we have it.